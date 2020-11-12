BEVERLY HILLS—William Stepanyan, 22, of Glendale was arrested on Thursday, November 12, for attacking a restaurant in Beverly Hills in what authorities described as a “hate crime.” The incident transpired on November 4 at around 8:30 p.m.

The FBI, along with the Los Angeles County Probation Department, conducted an investigation into the case, which resulted in Stepanyan’s arrest in Glendale, the Beverly Hills Police Department noted in a news release. A probation violation hold has been issued for Stepanyan, who is currently being held without bail at the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Authorities classified Stepanyan as one of the “primary suspects” responsible for the incident. On November 4, a group of between 6 and 8 suspects destroyed property and physically attacked the employees inside the Turkish Café Istanbul restaurant on South Beverly Drive.

“The victims stated that the suspects made derogatory comments during the incident,” according to police. “The Beverly Hills Police Department and the FBI began an in-depth investigation which led to extensive follow-up and review of evidence collected at the scene.”

The suspects made pro-Armenia statements to the employees before assaulting them inside the establishment and later in the alley outside of the restaurant.

Stepanyan is scheduled to appear in “Department 31 at the Airport Courthouse” on November 16.

Beverly Hills PD is asking anyone who happens to have more information about the outstanding suspects to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125. For those wishing to remain anonymous, text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777.