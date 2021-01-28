UNITED STATES—On January 27, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) featured a person they refer to as, Jane Doe 43 on their case of the week. They are seeking information from the public to identify the individual who may have critical information pertaining to a child victim in an active sexual exploitation investigation.

Jane Doe 43 is between the ages of 20-30 years old. The video produced was made in October 2019. Jane Doe 43 was speaking English in the video.

According to FBI, they started the Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) on February 21, 2004, as a new proactive approach to identifying unknown individuals involved in the sexual abuse of children and the production of child pornography.

A collaborative effort between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, ECAP seeks national and international exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) whose faces and/or distinguishing characteristics are visible in child pornography images.

The FBI noted the woman being sought as part of its Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues received through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims shown in child exploitation material. The ECAP looks for national and international media exposure of unknown adults that do not visibly display their faces or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

The public is reminded that no charges have been filed in the case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.