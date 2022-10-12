UNITED STATES—On September 23, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and members of the Special Weapons Task Force (SWAT) team raided the home of Mark Houck, 48, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania with guns drawn.

The raid was the result of an October 13, 2021 incident where Houck and 12-year-old son were praying and offering assistance to clients at Planned Parenthood. A 72-year-old man, an escort employed by Planned Parenthood began to shout and harass Houck’s son. Mark came to his son’s aid and pushed the man away from the child, but continued to harass and Houck pushed him again, knocking the escort down.

According to his wife, Ryan-Marie Houck, approximately 15 vehicles with close to 25 armed FBI and SWAT agents came to their home in Kintnersville, pounding on their door and threatening to break the door down if they didn’t open. She and the couple’s seven children were home and traumatized by the incident; some were upset and crying.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicated in a press release that the escort identified as, “B.L.,” needed medical attention. According to reports, he skinned his finger on the pavement and needed a band aid.

Houk is a devout Catholic, pro-life activist, radio host, and President of The Kings Men which is a lay apostolate in the Catholic Church that challenges men to be better husbands and fathers.



FBI agents denied there were 25 agents present, indicating there may have been 15-20.

Twenty-two members of Congress challenged Attorney General Merrick Garland over the excessive use of force.

In a letter authored by Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas and Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana, they explained actions about the raid.

“Assault is always a serious offense, and under the FACE Act, if the victim is targeted because of their association with a reproductive healthcare clinic, it is a federal crime,” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “Our Office and the Department of Justice are committed to prosecuting crimes which threaten the safety and rights of all individuals.”

“Violating the FACE Act by committing a physical assault is a serious crime for which the FBI will work to hold offenders accountable,” said FBI Special Agent, Jacqueline Maguire, head of the Philadelphia Division in a statement.

If convicted, Houck could serve 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to $350,000 in fines if convicted.