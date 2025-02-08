HOLLYWOOD—Things are indeed heating up on the ABC soap “General Hospital.” For starters, I suspected this after learning that Michael was seriously injured in that explosion at Sonny’s penthouse. No one knew that Sasha was pregnant with MICHAEL’S child. That information had still been kept in the dark. However, it no longer is a secret that Sasha is pregnant because she spilled it with all of the Quartermaine’s as a way to deliver a dagger to Tracy.

I will admit, I love Tracy, but at times she annoys the hell out of me. First keeping Willow’s kids from her, then turning around and throwing Drew Quartermaine to the wolves and booting him from the Quartermaine Mansion; you would think she is the head of the family. At this point, she is as fans are aware that Leslie Charleson, who portrays Monica Quartermaine, has died. The soap opera has not tackled that just yet, but it will be happening very soon.

With that said, Jason has swooped in and done precisely what Michael wanted him to do, take care of Sasha and his child. So much to the point that Jason has tasked himself with being her protector, and someone overheard that and is running to the bank with it. Who is that person? Cody. Cody spied on a conversation between Sasha and Jason and assumes that Jason is the father.

He has been spilling that information to anyone in Port Charles who will listen, too bad Sasha and Jason don’t know that yet, but that could very soon change, sooner than later, especially with Carly trying to expose Drew. Yeah, Carly dropped that Drew was still sleeping with Willow, which led to Drew exposing what Cody teased that Jason got Sasha pregnant, which stunned a ton of people. I’m really sorry, but I have to say this, I’m pissed we lost a staple character like Sam McCall, yet viewers are still stuck with Cody Bell. Like for what?

With that said, it feels like the situation with Carly, Jason and AJ all over again, the difference is about 30 years later, so this could be fun. Why? Carly is NOT enthralled in this secret. She has no clue and the person who I want to discover it the most is Willow because it will confirm that Michael and Sasha slept together before Willow and Drew did, so this notion of Michael being some sort of saint will be exposed and thrown out the window once and for all.

The news has spread about Sam’s death being an actual murder, not an accident. Hard to believe Dex has died, and it has been like an afterthought. Alexis is livid and so is Dante, who want answers, Anna has a top suspect in mind that Josslyn, Lucky and Liz all know is Cyrus Renault. Not sure how much more uncovering is needed it is so obvious someone who has never watched “General Hospital” could connect the dots.

In a story that is catching some intrigue is this relationship between Ava and Ric. They shared a kiss, but Ric’s hatred to bring down Sonny for reasons I cannot fathom, I will never be able to explain. However, Sonny’s heart issues are about to potentially becomes an issue in this custody battle. I know Ava thinks Sonny has plenty of dirt, but Ava so do you. You killed Connie, tampered with Morgan’s meds, slept with a serial killer who murdered your daughter Kiki, you lied about Nikolas being shot by Valentin, and most recently you played a role in Kristina’s fall, and you tried to kill Nikolas Cassadine and covered it up.

Brook Lynn and Chase learned they can’t conceive a child, and it has nothing to do with Brook Lynn it’s Chase who is sterile. That was devastating news for the couple, but more for Brook Lynn who still hasn’t spilled to Chase that she had a baby and gave it up for adoption as a teen. Making the situation worse is that Dante is that baby’s father, and he has no clue so imagine the fireworks when that bomb finally comes to light America, and it appears so obvious that Gio might be that bundle of joy that Lois has kept tight-lipped on, and he’s living with the family now at the Q mansion, and that’s Tracy’s great-grandson.

I seriously think the writers are moving towards a potential Willow and Chase reconciliation in the near future. Why? Drew is giving off the creeper vibe as this romance with Willow has become almost an obsession, one that Nina is determined to stop. Nina you can easily do that; all you have to spill is that Drew slept with you while pursuing your daughter.

We did get the return of Valentin who tried to strangle Jack who tried to have a sniper take him out. Carly came to his aide just in the nick of time as they shared an intense kiss, too bad the character is being recast because the chemistry between Laura Wright and Charles Mesure was pretty top tier, just saying, and after a few episodes this week, I ain’t seeing the chemistry with Chris McKenna and Laura Wright. I was intrigued by Jack’s trail of Cyrus, who we know he is working with an ally, but that tea has not been spilled as of yet, but I am extremely eager to learn who that person is.