MALIBU—On Thursday, February 29, the city of Malibu announced on its website that the Malibu City Council waived $34,000 in fees for the Malibu Little League (MLL) during the February 12 meeting in order to help support youth sports in the community.

The waived fees are for the use of field and equipment rental for the Snack Shack for the 2024 baseball and softball season. The MLL is Malibu’s primary youth baseball and softball sports league and has used field space at Malibu Bluffs Park since before the City’s incorporation in 1991.

The Malibu Little League is a parent-led volunteer organization that invests in Malibu Bluffs Park infrastructure and fields and worked closely with the city on enhancements to park amenities. Since 2015, MLL increased participation by 112 players. In 2024, MLL expects to have 16 teams with 250 baseball and softball players using Malibu Bluffs Park for weekly team practices and bi-weekly games.

In 2023, MLL had 275 players, with 82 percent of players Malibu residents.

The facility rental fees include:

-Type Pony Baseball Field; Non-Profit Rate $11,574

-Major Baseball Field; Non-Profit Rate $11,574

-Multipurpose Field; Non-Profit Rate $8,171

Total $31,319

Snack Shack equipment rental:

-Equipment (Sink Rental Fee) $2,000

Staff anticipates there will be fluctuations in the facility use schedule

