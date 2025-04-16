SANTA MONICA—On April 14, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Ocean Way and Bay Street. According to a SMPD press release, the driver had stolen license plates on the vehicle, and a handgun in plain sight inside the vehicle.



The driver showed false identification to the arresting officers who learned there was a warrant out for his arrest in California City for burglary. The suspect was booked into jail on the following charges.



29800(a)(3)PC-Felon in possession of a firearm



24500(a)(3)PC-Concealed firearm within the vehicle



148.9PC-False Identification



529(a)(3)PC-False Impersonation



Canyon News reached out to SMPD for more information on the suspect but did not hear back in time for print.



Anyone who has more information on this incident is encouraged to contact SMPD at (310)458-8498