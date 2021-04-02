SANTA MONICA-On Thursday, April 1, the City of Santa Monica announced that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against two felony assault suspects.

Lavonn Shawn Johnson, a 21-year-old male from Wisconsin is being charged with assault to commit great bodily injury, possession of a loaded firearm, and preventing someone from reporting a crime. Treyton Thomas Halfman, a 21-year-old male from Wisconsin is being charged with assault to commit great bodily injury.

On Sunday, March 28, at approximately 10:53 p.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to the 1700 block of Ocean Avenue to investigate a report of an Armed Robbery. Officers then met with a couple who explained that they were riding scooters on Ocean Avenue when they were accosted by three males. During their encounter, one of the males lifted his shirt and displayed what appeared to be a handgun. Two of the suspects then began to physically assault the male victim while one of the suspects snatched the cellphone from the female victim and threw it to the ground, preventing her from calling for help. Both suspects then fled the area.

Officers thereafter located Johnson and Halfman. They were both identified by the victims as the suspects who assaulted them. Officers recovered a handgun on suspect Johnson. Officers later discovered he had a no-bail warrant from Wisconsin. Both subjects were taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident can contact Detective Larios at 310-458-8937 or Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.