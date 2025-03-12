LOS ANGELES—On Tuesday, March 11, the LADA’s Office announced in a press release that felony charges were filed against three individuals — including two siblings — accused of possessing a total of more than 50 pounds of fentanyl with an intent to sell.

On January 22, Downey police officers located a total of more than 50 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 12 pounds of opium in a car and in a Downey apartment. The approximate street value of the seized fentanyl if sold by the gram would be between $453,000 to $1,360,000.

Priscilla Gomez, 43, of Torrance faces three counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance and one count sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance.

Gustavo Omar Gomez, 47, of Huntington Park faces two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance. He and Priscilla Gomez are siblings.

Carlos Manuel Mariscal, 38, of Huntington Park faces two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance; one count of possession of a silencer; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition prohibited by a prior conviction.

It is further alleged that the weight of the substance containing fentanyl exceeded 20 kilograms. The People recommended bail be set at $60,000 for Mariscal; $35,000 for Priscilla Gomez; and $10,000 for Gustavo Gomez. Preliminary hearing for Mariscal and Omar Gomez is set for March 20, Dept. 38 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Priscilla Gomez is in federal custody.

If convicted as charged, Mariscal faces 31 years, eight months in prison; Priscilla Gomez faces 28 years, eight months in prison; and Gustavo Gomez faces 24 years in prison.