TOPANGA CANYON—On Friday, August 9, the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division detectives is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for a severe hit-and-run traffic collision.

The LAPD reported on August 3 around 1 a.m., a white Acura 4-door sedan traveling northbound on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Parthenia Street, sideswiped a gray 2022 BMW sedan, causing the driver of the BMW to lose control and collide with a pole.

The white Acura fled the scene without stopping to identify themselves or to render aid to the other driver. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the driver of the gray BMW to a local hospital with severe injuries.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or have details regarding this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Investigator Reyes at (818) 644-8114 or Santos at (818) 644-8024. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.