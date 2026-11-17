WEST HOLLYWOOD—On the morning of November 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station received a report of an assault in the 600 block of Almont Drive in West Hollywood. Deputies arrested the suspect. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station announced that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged the suspect with felony kidnapping.

On November 10, deputies arrived on the scene but found the suspect had fled. The Real Time Watch Center was contacted, and a deputy there used live camera feeds from city cameras to track the suspect’s flight and relay real-time information to deputies. This enabled the deputies to locate and arrest the suspect. Afterward, the suspect was taken to the West Hollywood Station and booked on suspicion of burglary, false imprisonment, and battery.

Deputies received assistance in locating the suspect through live camera feeds. This case illustrates how technology can help law enforcement conduct investigations and protect their communities. No further information has been released by the authorities, including the suspect’s name. Anyone with information should call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S).