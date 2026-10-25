WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, October 22nd, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station arrested three suspects in a felony robbery. The suspects drove a vehicle linked to a felony reported by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division. The vehicle was tracked using an automatic license plate reader.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station received an alert that the vehicle turned from La Cienega Boulevard onto Sunset Boulevard and was traveling in the westbound lane. West Hollywood Deputies stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Sherbourne Drive and Shoreham Drive. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Air Support Unit and additional units were dispatched to assist. These three suspects were detained and handed over to LAPD officers, who arrested them without any incident. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station thanks everyone involved in this operation and praises the teamwork that occurred among law enforcement agencies.

No further information has been released to the public, including the suspects’ names. Anyone with details should call the West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S).