MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has been extended for LA County residents affected by the wildfires. Apply by Monday, March 31.

Those impacted by the Palisades Wildfire that ravaged the areas of Southern California on January 7 can apply for help in the recovery and rebuild process. The Palisades Fire destroyed over 23,0000 acres and damaged thousands of properties in the Malibu and Pacific Palisades region.

Over 30,000 were forced to evacuate the region as the wildfire spread. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency during the wildfires. Officials indicated the wildfire in Pacific Palisades was the result of dry vegetation and high Santa Ana winds. The Los Angeles region has only received 16 inches of rain since October 1. The Pacific Palisades region is home to many A-list celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks.

Palisades Charter High School, a location used in the 1976 horror flick “Carrie” was destroyed by the Palisades Fire. The school announced earlier in the day that it was closed as a result of the fire on its website. Some famed alumni of the school include Forrest Whitaker and J.J. Abrams.

Actor James Woods posted video on social media showing the threat of the fire to his home and the surrounding region.

“We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD.”

Movie premieres for the films “Unstoppable” and “Wolf Man” were cancelled as a result of the wildfires. In addition, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees, which were to be announced live by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch was cancelled. Other awards ceremonies and events were delayed or cancelled as a result of the fires. The Critics Choice Awards which was set to take place on January 12 has been postponed several weeks.

Celebrities who have had homes destroyed as a result of the wildfires include Mandy Moore, Cameron Mathison, Anna Faris, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Paris Hilton to name a few.

For more info, visit: disasterassistance.gov