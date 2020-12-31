BEVERLY HILLS- On Tuesday, December 29, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a group of 10 suspects ran into a Beverly Hills Fendi store, grabbed handbags, and fled. One of the suspects pushed a security guard to the floor as they were running out of the store. The suspects then entered three cars that were parked outside the store.

Patrol units located one of the vehicles containing four suspects and recovered stolen items that belonged to Fendi. All four suspects were arrested for robbery. Detectives are currently investigating the crime and trying to locate the other two vehicles that got away.

All four of the suspects arrested for robbery were juveniles and released to their parents.