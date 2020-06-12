CALIFORNIA—This week of June 8, The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and country music festival, Tailgate Fest, announced their first set of drive-in movie nights at select LA County Regional Parks. Drive-In At The Park, presented by Tailgate Fest, will show a double feature on Friday and Saturday nights from June to August 2020. It begins Friday, June 12 at Whittier Narrows and Friday, June 19 at Castaic Lake Park. Later dates and showtimes have yet to be confirmed. Car company Chevrolet is also sponsoring the event.

Ashlee Williss, “DJ Bad Ash”, will provide the pre-show live music at Whittier Narrows’ opening weekend. Music starts at 7 p.m. before the movie screenings. “Finally something fun to do!!!” the artist exclaimed on Instagram in a repost of Tailgate Fest’s announcement on June 8. “I’m dying to get back out there and make people smile again!” Williss also said on social media this week.

The hosts and venues express their excitement, as well as remind guests about their Covid-19 guidelines. “All events are curated in an infrastructure of socially distanced culture to keep our guests and community safe and healthy,” Tailgate Fest states in their advertisement. Guests can see these guidelines, purchase tickets, and find more information at www.ticketfairy.com/tour/tailgate-fest-presents-drive-in-at-the-park-summer-movie-series. The festival also encourages guests to bring their own food or purchase meals at the drive-in.

On June 5, Tailgate Fest confirmed the cancellation of one of their other large events, Tailgate Fest 2020, due to the pandemic’s impact. Three days later on social media, upon unveiling Drive-In At The Park, they stated “summer hasn’t been canceled, it’s just being…reimagined.”