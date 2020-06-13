BEVERLY HILLS— The annual Fiesta La Ballona put on by Culver City has been announced cancelled for the year of 2020 on June 4 due to the negative impacts of the novel coronavirus.

The “Party in the Park”, put on by the city, historically has brought in over 30,000 guests and was set to take place during the week of Aug. 21-23. The event has been known to offer live performances, carnival rides and games, a beer and wine garden, and more to the Westside of Los Angeles.

The organizers announced their cancellation via Facebook:

“We are sad to announce that Culver City’s 2020 Fiesta La Ballona is cancelled,” they said. “We hope to bring this event back next year!”

The Fiesta team has been discussing possible virtual alternatives for the event, however, during the current pandemic so that patrons don’t miss out on the annual fun. Culver city Mayor Göran Eriksson stated:

“Although COVID-19 safety precautions will keep us from holding this year’s traditional Fiesta La Ballona, a virtual experience is in the works to make sure everyone is still able to enjoy some of the fun and history of this community favorite!”

They have yet to release updates on what a virtual platform would look like for the event.