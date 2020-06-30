SEATTLE, WA— Another shooting was reported in the Capitol Hill Occupation Protest (CHOP) zone early June 29, resulting in one boy dead with another critically injured.

The CHOP zone originally known as Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) was created in lieu of protests against police brutality, resulting in Seattle citizens taking over the area. Last week, three people were reported shot and killed within 48 hours of each other.

The Mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, stated that the barriers of the zone were to be taken down Sunday June 28, but no advancements had been made.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) released updates at 9:22 A.M. stating:

“Homicide detectives are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Capitol Hill,” the release said. “At about 3:00 AM, SPD’s 911 Center received multiple calls of shots fired in the area near 12th Avenue and East Pike Street. Callers also reported observing a white Jeep Cherokee SUV at or near one of the barriers.”

Several witnesses reported that multiple unidentified suspects had fired gunshots into the vehicle, resulting in the death and critical injury. Detectives stated they had searched the Jeep for evidence, but that the scene had been “disturbed.”

The investigation remains ongoing and active, and SPD has asked for anyone with information regarding the incident to call the department’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.