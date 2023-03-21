SANTA MONICA—Two assaults occurred in Santa Monica during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The victims have been hospitalized.

The first incident was reported on March 18 around 9 p.m. A fight broke out at The Victorian Restaurant on Main Street which included multiple patrons and security personnel. The security guard involved told police that he was stabbed in his upper arm. After receiving medical assistance, staff confirmed that he did not sustain any stab wounds or any other significant injuries.

As SMPD officials tried to make arrests, they ran into several inconsistent reports of what happened and who was involved. Some of the participants of the fight were detained and identified but no arrests were made.

A suspect fled the scene and ran in an unknown direction. Police are investigating this case as a battery not an aggravated assault.

Hours later another fight broke out on the 200 block of Ocean Avenue around 3 a.m. on March 19. A group of six to ten men attacked a group of people who were different genders. The police were summoned to the scene and all individuals involved in the brawl fled the scene before police arrived.

SMPD later received a report from the hospital informing them that two victims of the fight checked into the emergency room with stab wounds. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Officers conducted an interview with the victims and discovered that they did not know their attackers. The victims’ place of residence is Los Angeles and police are unsure if the assailants are Santa Monica residents.