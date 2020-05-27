WEST HOLLYWOOD—On May 14, the contemporary home of indie film and television producer Bob Yari was listed for $4.695 million.

Yari’s works include “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, “Above Suspicion,” “Papa Hemingway in Cuba,” and “Crash.” His earliest credited executive role was as the director of “Mind Games” in 1989.

Located “within the beating heart of LA’s trendiest shopping, food, and nightlife scenes” at 633 N Crescent Heights Blvd., the 6,000 square foot mansion contains 5 bedrooms and 7 full bathrooms. The property prides itself on its open floor plan, which is complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows.

According to the listing, the home “effortlessly combines the elements of stone, wood, and marble along with a vibrant color [palette], clean lines, gold accents, and floor to ceiling marble fireplaces.” Some of the high-quality kitchen finishings are imported custom marble counters and Miele, Bosch, and Thermador appliances.

Glass sliding doors beside the living and dining areas open up to a saltwater pool, waterfall, and cabana. On the upper floor, the master suite leads to a private balcony overlooking the pool, and boasts a large walk-in closet and bath. Other facilities in the home include a wine-storage room in the basement and a rooftop deck with a jacuzzi, offering “captivating panoramic views of the city.”

Public records show that Yari purchased the property in February 2016 for $1.199 million, from someone who previously acquired it for $115,000 in 1978. This is the eighth time that Yari has listed the home.

The closest public schools are Fairfax Senior High School and Whitman Continuation School; both are located 0.4 miles away from the house. A charter school, Everest Value, is located 4.3 miles away.

The listing is held by Dustin Nicholas of Nicholas Property Group. The agency can be contacted at info@nicholaspropertygroup.com or (310) 770-1847.

View the listing at nicholaspropertygroup.com/633-n-crescent-hts-blvd.