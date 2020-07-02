SANTA MONICA — Film Independent has announced the list of speakers for the 15th annual Film Independent Forum.

The organization is responsible for hosting the annual Spirit Awards ceremony in Santa Monica. The ceremony traditionally takes place the day before the Academy Awards.

Film Independent’s “Forum,” traditionally a weekend event, is the “pre-eminent conference for independent filmmakers and content creators in Los Angeles.”

Along with the speakers announcement, Film Independent also announced that the event will be held virtually from July 31 to August 7.

Among the most notable featured speakers are Ashok Amritraj, Chairman and CEO of Hyde Park Entertainment Group; filmmaker Lulu Wang (The Farewell); and Elissa Federoff, President of Distribution at NEON studio.

Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives for Film Independent Maria Raquel Bozzi said this year’s slate of keynotes “speak to this moment in time, and to the fact that our industry is global and cinema a truly universal language.”

“Having a virtual, week-long Forum this year presents a great opportunity for broadening the scope to a global reach and serve many of the filmmakers and professionals we have been working with throughout our international programs,” Bozzi said.

The event will feature panels on a slew of topics, from “financing, production and distribution of films to digital content across diverse platforms.” The event will also target the future of the industry amid the health crisis.

The event offers the opportunity for independent filmmakers to have “off-the-record conversations with working filmmakers.”

“The event is designed to inspire filmmakers to take charge of their film’s destiny and their careers as artists,” Film Independent’s June 30 press release says.

Admission for the general public costs $99. Film Independent Members receive a 50 percent discount, while Filmmaker Pro and Arts Circle members get a complimentary pass.