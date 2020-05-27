BEVERLY HILLS—William Sadleir, 66, is an executive producer and former chairman and chief executive officer of Aviron Pictures. He has produced films including, “The Informer,” “The Strangers: Prey at Night” and “Kidnap,” starring Halle Berry. Sadleir was arrested on Friday, May 22, at 6 a.m. at his Beverly Hills home. He is being charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution, and making false statements to the Small Business Association, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.

Sadleir, the founder and former CEO of Aviron Pictures, is accused of defrauding the government out of money specifically meant for coronavirus relief. He has been accused by Los Angeles prosecutors of taking $1.7 million in fraudulent PPP loans. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a loan designed to provide incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll, while providing the businesses money to pay their employees as well as other bills such as rent and utilities. The Hollywood Executive applied for three PPP loan applications through JPMorgan Chase. All three of the loans were approved and were wired to a JPMorgan Chase account. Sadleir filed for this loan under the guise of paying his employees, but instead used it for his personal financial gain. This action was discovered when the amount of almost $1 million of the loan was transferred to William Sadleir’s own personal JPMorgan Chase account.

Along with the PPP loan fraud, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a separate, parallel civil complaint in New York against Sadleir for defrauding a publicly traded fund of at least $13.8 million. The Beverly Hills local is facing four charges that could potentially lead to a penalty of up to 82 years in federal prison.

The SEC’s investigation is ongoing and the FBI is dealing with the consequences of the PPP fraud, of which they take very seriously. FBI Assistant Director in Charge Paul Delacourt said in a statement. “The FBI is committed to maintaining the integrity of the PPP and will hold accountable those who cheat the system at the expense of American taxpayers.” The maximum and minimum potential cases provided thus far are for informational purposes only, but the ultimate sentence will be determined by the judge upon completion of the trial.