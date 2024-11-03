HOLLYWOOD- Are you ready for this? The Oscars race is up for grabs after so many fall festivals, the award season is gearing up. While the Oscars are still many months away, we are already pondering who will win. The 97th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2, 2025. Every movie released theatrically between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024 is eligible for a little gold man. So many contenders are already being predicted and actors are already schmoozing voters and building Oscar buzz. Nominations morning on January 17, 2025 will be here before you know it, so they can be picked up by the winners on March 2. Award season kicks off on December 9, when the nominations are announced for the first ceremony, the Golden Globes. However, the studios have launched their campaigns earlier this year, as the major films premiere were held in Venice, Telluride, Toronto, Cannes and Sundance festivals.

Let’s take a look at the film “A Complete Unknown,” a biopic of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, focusing on his early career as he was making a name in the 60s New York. Timothee Chalamet plays Dylan, alongside Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. The film is directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Cocks. It is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! By Elijah Wald. In July 2024, a teaser was released. The official trailer was released in October and the film will premiere on December 25, 2024.

Another viable contender is the film, “Wicked,” it’s poised to become a blockbuster hit and could land several Oscar categories, including best picture. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It is the first of a two-part film adaptation of the acclaimed stage musical of the same name. The film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera, with Michele Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and many more. It is scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024. The film “Gladiator II” has instantly thrust the Paramount Pictures epic into the Oscar conversation, with a possibility of being a strong contender, including supporting actor frontrunner Denzel Washington, a two-time Academy winner. The film is also scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024.

The film “Anora,” is about an escort that cuts a deal with an Russian oligarch’s son. Then the gangsters get involved. Anora premiered on May 21, 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’ Or. The film stars, Mikey Madison as Anora “Ani”, a high-priced stripper at the Headquarters strip club. Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan, the wealthy son of an oligarch. The film was released in theaters, October 18, 2024. The film has wonderful box office success with its debut.

Another contender could be “The Brutalist,” and “Emilia Perez”, and “Conclave.” “The Brutalist” is produced by Brady Corbet, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mona Fastvold. The film stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and many more. It follows the life of Laszlo Toth, a fictional Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust and emigrates to the United states, where he struggles to achieve the “American Dream” until a wealthy client changes his life. The film is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.

The film ”Emilia Perez,” is about a Mexican lawyer that is offered an unusual job to help a cartel boss retire and transition into living as a woman, fulfilling a long-held desire. The film stars, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon and many more. The film was released November 1, 2024. The film “Conclave,” is about Cardinal Lawrence who is tasked with one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events-participating in the selection of a new pope. Surrounded by powerful religious leaders in the Vatican, he soon uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church. The film stars, Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci, Carlos Diehz and Isabella Rossellini, who perhaps will finally be nominated for an Academy Award. Yes, a little too soon to have predictions, yet it’s like decorating for Christmas, a little early, however a lot of people start right after Halloween.

Rose’s Scoop: What will everyone do, if TikTok is banned in January, 2025? TikTok has 170 million users in the US only.