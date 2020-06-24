SANTA MONICA— On Tuesday, June 23, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Steve Bing’s cause of death as multiple blunt trauma and manner of death as a suicide. He was pronounced dead after a fall from his apartment complex in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at 1:10 p.m. Monday, June 22.

Stephen Leo Bing, 55, was a real estate heir, film producer, and philanthropist. At age 18, he inherited an estimated $600 million from his grandfather. He dropped out of Stanford University and pursued a career in the film industry. He invested in movies like The Polar Express, Beowulf, Shine A Light, and Last Man Standing and co-wrote Kangaroo Jack. Additionally, Bing served as chairman of the production-finance company Shangri-La Entertainment.

Bing donated millions of dollars to Democratic candidates (Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein). In 2009, he paid for the flight to North Korea in which Bill Clinton negotiated the release of American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee. In 2016, Bing is reported to have donated nearly $50 million in support of California’s Proposition 87, an initiative to raise oil production taxes and develop alternate fuels.

He also joined Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s The Giving Pledge. He donated the majority of his wealth to the charity.

On Monday night, former President Bill Clinton tweeted: “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.”

Mick Jagger also tweeted: “It’s so sad to hear of Steve Bing’s passing. He was such a kind and generous friend and supported so many good and just causes. I will miss him very much.”

Steve Bing is survived by his son, Damien Hurley, and daughter, Kira Bonder.