“Final Destination: Bloodlines” Trailer Teases Deaths Return

HOLLYWOOD—It is hard to believe that it has been 14 years since the last entry in the widely original supernatural horror franchise, “Final Destination.” The first flick in 2000 was unlike anything seen in the genre. The last entry was “Final Destination 5” in 2011. I will admit, “The Final Destination” and “Final Destination 5” where a great time in the movie because the flicks were shot in 3D and that fourth entry was so much fun in the theater despite the movie not being great, the visual effects made up for it.

With that said on Monday, February 3 the next installment in the franchise, “Final Destination: Bloodlines” released an official teaser trailer that spoils a death, that is wicked to the core. If you think Death didn’t have more inventive deaths, you might never want to get another nose piercing after witnessing a vicious death.

I will admit I didn’t love that we already know a character in the movie who will bite the dust and precisely how it will happen, but then it dawned on me that is the purpose of the movies, to deliver inventive deaths in a way not seen before and a ceiling fan, chains and a tattoo parlor, who ever thought it could be such a dangerous place.

Besides that, we don’t know much about this sixth entry beyond it follows a FAMILY who is stalked by death, after one of their own is involved in a tower collapse. The trailer definitely gives the vibe that we could be looking at something special with this sixth entry courtesy of New Line Cinema, which if you didn’t know is the home that built icon Freddy Krueger.

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” arrives in theaters on May 16. I’m just so eager to see what else death has in store for fans it has been awhile so the series is likely coming back with a wicked death of two or more that we’ll soon never forget. Watch the trailer above.