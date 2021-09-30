UNITED STATES—It sometimes can be very difficult to find motivation when you feel like you are gassed out, but being gassed out is NOT an excuse to not do something. You might be asking why I’m writing this column because I have felt as of late that I have lacked a bit of motivation and it’s not because I don’t want to do something it is because I am gassed out. When I say gassed out I mean that literally and figuratively. My body has been working on overload and it has been like that since April. It just seemed like I had bad news on top of bad news on top of bad news to the point that I literally asked myself, “What more can I take?”

Yes, you have people telling you it will get better, but it takes an extra ounce of ump to get me over that hump of having to get out of bed in the morning, having to push myself to go that extra distance while at work, forcing myself to do something that I really don’t want to do, but I know I have to do it to ensure things are down.

For most people, motivation comes from striving for something usually monetary. For me, that does not motivate me. Motivation comes from within where I have a sense of peace when I accomplish something that I have been working so hard to obtain. So you can put that perspective anyway that you like, but utilize that spark as the pushing force that you need. Being gassed out is not something that happens overnight, it can be a slow and gradual buildup.

Days turn into weeks, weeks turn into months, months turn into what feels like years and before you know it you’re fighting to keep your eyes open, you walking with little to no mojo in your step and when you know you have something to do, the one thing you want to do is to sit on the couch and just chill. You don’t want to open the computer, you don’t want to clean the house, you don’t want to organize your mail, and a list of other things people.

However, I want to make it crystal clear this is not coming from someone who is depressed it is coming from someone who cannot find that second wind or third wind they sometimes need to keep moving forward at times when it appears you have nothing. I have literally experienced that in the past few weeks, where I know there is something I need to do, but I just don’t have the drive to do it and guess what its ok.

Why? I still get it down, but instead of doing it on that particular day I take care of it the next day. Why push myself where I am just beyond burnt to be more burnt and what good does that do for me people? Absolutely nothing and I’ve come to the realization it is not the end of the world if I take a breather from time to time because we all need it sometimes when we think we perhaps don’t.