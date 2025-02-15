HOLLYWOOD—It was a secret that the writers of “The Bold and the Beautiful” thought would knock the socks off viewers. No, it is not that secret because it was so obvious over a damn year ago, when it was revealed that Bill Spencer wasn’t Luna’s father. The teases have always been there, and last week the official confirmation was given that Finn is indeed Luna’s father.

Yes, Poppy, Li’s sister slept with her son and got knocked up. Something tells me Jack has known this all along, but it raises the question: why he didn’t spill this information to his son? I’m still trying to figure out as a viewer when this incident transpired. Finn must have been in high school or his early days as an undergraduate student, but what happened?

He knew this woman was his aunt, right? So did these two just have a drunken night they didn’t realize what they did until it was too late or was it something building up over time. Either way it sets the stage for something very interesting drama. All of a sudden, Steffy is feeling emotional about what Luna did to her. Girl, she drugged you and threw you in a cage. That is nothing compared to what Sheila did. She shot you and almost killed you, then she shot and actually killed her son, your husband.

Jeez, I just thought about this, Steffy has been terrorized by two lunatics who are from the same family tree in Sheila and Luna. Yeah, Sheila is Luna’s granddaughter, so this is about to blow Steffy’s world to pieces. The interesting dynamic is the fact that Finn has chosen to stay mum about this paternity bombshell for now because Poppy has pressured him to stay quiet. Is this because Poppy wants to do what is best for Finn and Luna or herself? Um herself, because she has finally gotten to a good place with Li, who suspected for years that her sister slept with her husband, but she was wrong, she slept with your son.

We keep hearing about a wedding anniversary for Finn and Steffy which I suspect is when this potential secret could come to light, but I’m not sure if this ties into Steffy’s ruse involving Daphne, Carter and Hope. Daphne is a plant to seduce Carter, and her charm is working, but she’s too damn obvious with her flirting. Anyone could see it from a mile away, but Hope stumbled upon it and c’mon Hope, you don’t have to smell a person’s neck to decide on a perfume. The scent could have been placed on the palm of her hands.

Everyone is poking for answers about Steffy’s plan including Ridge and Zende who have gotten nothing, but Steffy and Daphne may have overlooked an important player in their ruse: Brooke Logan. Brooke has been patient trying to get her foot back into Ridge’s door, but it just is not working because he cannot get over her stealing his CEO position from him. Well, if Zende opened his mouth after Brooke spilled the truth that would have made a change.

Like what are we actually doing here. Is Zende potentially going to cause a ripple in Daphne and Steffy’s plan by pursuing the siren or will Carter give into temptation so quickly because for someone who professes his love to Hope, they way he is acting around Daphne proves Carter is just in a lustful state. I’m wondering if Steffy thought this plan through because she is virtually pimping Daphne out to Carter and what happens if they do sleep together? Is Daphne just going to drop him like a hot potato or are her feelings about to grow?

I would love for Steffy’s plans to go through and then Hope discovers Finn’s little secret, and she shows her truly wicked side by dropping the bomb at Steffy and Finn’s wedding celebration leaving everyone aghast and giving Steffy a taste of her own medicine. Sorry, but Steffy needs to be knocked off a pedestal a bit people; it’s long overdue.

With that said, we still have to deal with the drama of Luna and Bill. Poppy went to see her daughter in prison, but couldn’t. That should have been a red flag automatically. Liam is starting to question bill and his antics where it’s so obvious he doesn’t want anyone at his home. Yeah, because you’re hiding a murderer, one that Liam doesn’t trust, Will doesn’t trust, and your former daughter-in-law, Steffy doesn’t trust.

How Bill pulled off this ruse I’m still trying to figure out because it is not making any sense at all. Bill Spencer has power, but not that level of power, so some explaining is needed for authenticity.