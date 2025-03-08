HOLLYWOOD—It had to be one of the worst kept secrets on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Who was Luna’s father? We all thought at first it was Bill, then it ‘turned out’ to be some rando named Tom Starr, however, nope, let’s deliver a twist we think will knock the socks off the viewers (not a chance), and make her father, Dr. Finn, Steffy’s husband.

Yes, Finn slept with his adopted aunt Poppy when he was a teen resulting in Luna. Seems Poppy has known for quite some time about the possibility, but stayed mum to protect the truth from coming out. Well, at LONG LAST, Finn got confirmation and the truth is out. I really thought for a second “B&B” was going to drag the secret out for a few more months, but not this time around. Poppy tried to convince Finn to stay quiet, but he refused and spilled the dastardly secret to Steffy.

Oh, to say Steffy’s world was rocked was an understatement. She had no idea that Finn was about to rock her world again worse than both of them learning that Sheila Carter was his mother a few years back. That was crazy. This is worse because Luna attempted to kill Steffy, the same with Sheila. So that means Steffy has had her life threatened not once, but twice, by people who are closest to her husband, his mother and now his daughter.

Steffy’s world was rocked, and a result, she started to question if her marriage could sustain this bombshell. Why? Well, did the viewers notice that Liam has suddenly popped back up in Steffy’s life after being MIA for so long. It appears the writers are about to push another, Liam and Steffy reunion that I am not sure fans want to see again. There is a reason I say that because it has been ongoing for at least a decade if NOT longer.

Carter and Hope, the love story no one expected has come to the front of the narrative on the soap. They conducted a coup and took over Forrester Creations. Carter has been feeling a bit of guilt in the process, and Daphne and Brooke have been playing on that. Daphne more so than anyone else. Carter, I hate to say it, he just seems to lust after women. Maya, Quinn, Katie, Hope, now Daphne. He just has never had that one true love that seems like actual true love, I might say Quinn came the closest and the writers just wrote her off like she didn’t exist which is an absolute shame people, absolute shame.

This is vital because Daphne finally made her move and planted a kiss on Carter. One slight hiccup, the duo was caught by Hope who spied a kiss while peering through the office door. I just don’t understand people kissing and even having sex in the main office and not thinking about locking the door as a precaution.

What Hope does with this information is vital. She might stay mum for the time being, but she did not. She warned Daphne that she was well aware what she was up to. Daphne you’ve been exposed and this is going to be a difficult pickle to get out of. The question is how does this change Carter and Hope’s relationship because he has cheated on her.

Steffy has her own drama with Finn unfolding, which Ridge and Taylor learned about. Mentally she is in no place to deal with any other drama. Perhaps as I noted this is her karma for trying to break up Carter and Hope, which she has made the first strike to be honest. Remy knows Luna is saying at Bill’s place and is buddying up to Sheila. Trust when Sheila learns she has a granddaughter, just as troubled as her, she is going to do EVERYTHING in her power to ensure she connects with her.

Just a slight problem there, Finn is keeping Luna’s location a secret, but he is now aware that Bill Spencer was responsible for Luna getting bounced from prison. Bill you will have plenty of explaining to do, and Finn keeping a secret like Luna being an actual threat to your safety and your children’s is not something that will bode well for you. If anything this might be the nail in the coffin for his marriage to Steffy which gives Liam the opportunity to swoop in and play her savior, and based on Taylor’s reaction to the news, it just might happen.