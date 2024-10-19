HOLLYWOOD—At long last it has unfolded. The truth has been exposed on “Days of Our Lives” about who REALLY hit Sarah Horton leading to her paralysis. Yeah, the audience has known for months Brady was innocent, but thanks to Fiona, Xander’s mother, everyone thought otherwise. Well, the chickens came home to roost this week as Fiona was busted and just in time.

Eric was the key to exposing Sarah’s mother-in-law from hell. He got a bartender to finger her and then used that information to prove to Jada, Brady and trigger a memory in Sarah of the person who was actually driving the vehicle that struck her and fled the scene. When Sarah confronted Fiona, she was ready to do something drastic. Kill Sarah by throwing her down a flight of stairs.

Just at the right time, Xander arrived to save Sarah and learned that his mother was the culprit. Xander was not angry, his heart was broken realizing that his mother could do such a wicked thing and frame an innocent man for a crime that she committed. He did rage, but the tears that Xander shed spoke more words than himself. Jada arrived and Fiona was carted off to jail.

Brady’s innocent has finally been proven, which means, a bunch of things are about to culminate. Kristen has been trying to ensure EJ drop the charges against her scorned lover, in return Xander would get a serum from Dr. Rolf that could potentially help Sarah regain her ability to walk again. The only issue is with Brady’s innocence being proven, I think Kristen will ultimately want something else from Xander and Sarah to get that serum, likely Brady. So we will see how that unfolds.

Let’s talk about EJ because this man is bitter as hell. You were really planning to throw the book at Sarah for perjury if she recanted her statement because you really wanted to stick it to Brady, but in reality it was to stick it to Eric, who took the love of your life from you. EJ if you didn’t withhold the truth from Nicole about her son, you might have had a chance. The writers are still dancing around this issue of Gabi and EJ becoming an actual item, and with the Stefan and Gabi divorce imminent it could happen, unless a face from the past returns to town.

Yes, Stefan and Gabi as much as they love each other, the betrayals of them sleeping with other people is just too much to handle. Gabi and EJ are intriguing, Stefan and Ava, not so much. In addition, with Rafe’s condition improving you know he will do everything in his power to ensure his sister stays away from the villain.

Tate and Holly are dunzo, and Sophia is making her move to get the guy she has the hots for. Can you blame Holly from slapping Sophia? Holly heartbroken by the recent events visited Paris to spend time with Nicole and got a welcome surprise. It is so obvious that Tate is going to give into temptation, Holly will return and all sorts of madness will erupt. Until then, Holly is getting closer to realizing that ‘Abigail’ is not who she claims to be. Her conversations with Mark are going to be exposed, and Steve already has the goods on Mark.

Yes, Steve had Mark run another DNA test, but it was a fake, giving him the leverage he needs to expose ‘Abigail.’ This is bad because she’s putting a rush on a marriage to Chad who refuses to see the red flags. JJ is back in town and plans to get to the bottom of things before Chad and his ‘sister’ tie the knot. To get the realization that Clyde is doing ALL THIS TO GET Chad’s money is beyond stupid. I truly hope this is the nail in the coffin that finally leads to Clyde’s demise.

We know fake Abigail and Mark are doing all this to save their mother from Clyde, but the big question we all want to know is who is their mother and what’s her connection to Salem? Mark killing Chad, I don’t see it happening, and if anything this might lead to EJ going for the jugular. Johnny’s green eyes have really shined as of late thinking Chanel really wants or has hooked up with Alex. Chanel wants you Johnny, not Alex, they are just acting.

However, Johnny caught Alex in the act, and he thought it was with his wife, but it was Stephanie. Yes, Stephanie and Alex FINALLY slept together, but she might have plenty of regret with the hookup. Johnny is dancing around Chanel’s alleged infidelity, but when he learns the truth, this guy is going to have so much egg on his face it will be hilarious. And to think all of this is about a soap opera named ‘Body and Soul’ that Abe and Kate have everyone chatting about.

Yes, Hattie is pissed her character was written out because of the producers and Leo, and she has cursed the cast and crew, that makes me wonder if we could see some unexpected deaths on “Days of Our Lives” in the very near future. With all that said, we are gearing up to an interesting November Sweeps, where the truth about ‘Abigail’ is on the cusp and who knows what the fallout will be there.