HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On March 20, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they battled a blaze at the Hollywood Hotel. The fire was reported at 8 p.m. at 7047 W. Franklin Avenue.

First arriving companies reported a 2-story garden style apartment, doing business as the Hollywood Hotel, with fire and smoke showing from a unit on the first floor.

By 8:14 p.m. firefighters were able to knockdown the blaze in 14 minutes with 35 firefighters on scene. Crews remain on scene for overhaul and to ensure no fire spread beyond the unit of origin. DOT has shut down Franklin Ave between La Brea and Orange.