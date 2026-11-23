CALABASAS—On November 23, just after midnight, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Malibu-Lost Hills Station responded to a 911 call of a structure fire at 1409 Cold Canyon Road, which is the address where actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s estate is located.

It has been reported that the $42 million estate belonging to the actors was on fire. The LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station confirmed that a maintenance shed on the property was engulfed in flames, not the actors’ estate. LAFD first responders extinguished the fire.

Audio obtained by Page Six, indicated a firefighter who reported, “We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush.” He added that LAFD personnel were “on scene.”

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters concluded that the fire was accidental. It is unclear if the Smith family was home when the fire started. The Smith family includes Will Smith, his wife, Jada, and two adult children: Trey (from Will Smith’s first marriage) and daughter Willow.