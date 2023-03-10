SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, March 9, a fire erupted in a two-story residence located on 14100 block of Dickens Street at 10:29 a.m. in Sherman Oaks.

Fire officials discovered during the investigation that the fire was caused by a roofing operation. The flames erupted on the rooftop and descended into the walls of the home.

Firefighters performed salvage operations as they were putting out the flames by gathering and covering the owners belongings to protect from smoke and water that came from openings in the walls.

Firefighters put out the flames in 34 minutes and there were no reported injuries.

It is unknown the amount of damage caused to the property.