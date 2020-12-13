STUDIO CITY—On Saturday, December 13 at approximately 12:03 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) arrived on scene regarding a structure fire in the hillside home at 3778 N Berry Drive, Studio City, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

According to Prange, it took 32 minutes, 34 LAFD firefighters to extinguish the fire that burned the attic, walls, and floor. “Companies inside protected belongings prior to applying water, while firefighters on the roof cut ventilation holes, but left the rouging in place until water was ready to be applied…The coordinated effort minimized damage from water, fire, and smoke.”

LAFD finished at 12:35 a.m.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.