HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) knocked down a Hollywood structure fire burning a vacant family dwelling on Friday, November 27, according to LAFD spokesman Margaret Stewart.

The structure fire burnt off 5812 W Lexington Ave in a single story ‘craftsman’ style housing, exuding large clouds of smoke from the attic vents, Stewart stated.

Accordingly, LAFD personnel quickly responded to the scene “in the offensive mode” at 12:13 P.M., attacking the flames with a LAFD cohort of 28, per Stewart.

Following a heavy offensive, firefighters extinguished the flames at 12:40 P.M., snuffing it out within a total of 27 minutes.

No injuries were reported and further details as to the cause of the inferno were not released.