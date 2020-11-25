TOPANGA CANYON- On Tuesday, November 24, a structure fire was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire department around 9:37 a.m. in the 2300 block of Saddle Peak Road in Topanga Canyon. Firefighter units on the ground and in the air arrived on the scene around 9:55 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the so-called Peak Fire was caused by a dryer and had spread to the walls of a two story residential structure that was fully involved. A small brush fire had also spread to about 50 square feet. The fire was knocked down by 11:38 a.m.

No injuries or transports were reported.