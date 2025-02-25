SANTA MONICA—On Monday, February 24, the city of Santa Monica announced that it will have a Fire Recovery Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, February 26.

Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete, city staff and agency officials will be in attendance. The event will be held from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Residents of Santa Monica have been impacted by the Palisades Fire, either directly from evacuation orders, LADWP’s water quality concerns, or reduced tourism and business activity.

The virtual town hall will provide recovery information and resources specifically for Santa Monica residents and businesses and their unique challenges.

Speakers include:

* Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

* Small Business Administration (SBA)

Registration is required for the event. To register visit here: https://tinyurl.com/santamonicatownhall.