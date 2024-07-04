UNITED STATES—The Fourth of July holiday is upon us and it truly is a day that Americans fire up the grill. Yes, Memorial Day is considered the official start of summer, but summer isn’t truly in effect until the Fourth of July has dawned on us America. So what are you doing for your big cookout? Are you firing up the grill? Visiting a friend’s house, igniting the gas grill, the list goes on and on.

Well for 2024, the Fourth of July falls on an odd day this year. It falls on a Thursday and I’ve been hearing people chat about having the entire week off, and my response is, “Why? The holiday is on a Thursday?” Are people seriously thinking because the holiday falls on such an odd day that people don’t really want to work. I wish I could enjoy that same sentiment.

I’m working everyday this week including the holiday, which I think so many Americans fail to remember. Not everyone gets a holiday or holidays off from work. There are those industries that operate 24/7, so lucky us right.

With that said, if you are preparing for a cookout it is important to be aware that you want to limit the alcohol consumption. I had no idea that the Fourth of July holiday is one of the most dangerous days for drivers because of the amount of people driving drunk on the roads usually after leaving outings with family or friends.

Look if you plan to have a drink enjoy, but don’t overindulge and plan to get behind the wheel. You will be impaired as a driver even if you think that you will not. Now, let’s talk about the food. The basics you have to have, hot dogs and hamburgers. They’re not as pricey as other cuts of meat and people just expect them. There is nothing like a charcoal grilled hot dog or hamburger. What toppings you select that is completely up to you, but no ketchup please. Not a fan and I don’t place it on hot dogs or hamburgers, I’m a mustard guy.

Now if you’re cooking chicken be careful. That is a protein that must be thoroughly cooked or you will and can get quite ill. Not everyone knows how to cook chicken so if you’re not certain you might want to utilize a thermometer. If you’re cooking red meat like steak, you can go rare, medium rare or well done. For me, I like my steak just about done. I don’t want something bloody red that is not my cup of tea, but do you.

When it comes to ribs if you’ve never cooked them before leave that to the pros or a guest attending who knows what he or she is doing. Not everyone can cook ribs to where they are tasty. Some try to sauce them up and toss on the grill versus grilling and then saucing them up as they cook.

As for the sides, the options are limitless to a degree, you have corn on the cob, the coleslaw and potato salad, the baked beans and the macaroni and cheese. Never hurts to have a fruit salad to cool everyone down and then you can have mini desserts for the kiddos and those wanting something sweet. You could also have ice cream as well.

Last but not least, the fireworks. Ensure an adult who is not inebriated because fireworks are dangerous people. Those sparklers are not as safe as one would like to think, especially for kids. They cannot place that sparkler near their clothing or their body because second- and third-degree burns can happen in a matter of minutes. If you’re lighting bigger spectacles, be sure to have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher close by in case something unexpected transpires. So, however you’re enjoying the holiday, be safe, eat well and have fun.

Written By Davy Jones