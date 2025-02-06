WESTWOOD—On February 3, the UCLA PD announced on their Facebook page that over the weekend they made two firearms-related arrests.

-The first arrest occurred across from Gayley Heights, where officers took a suspect into custody.

-The second armed suspect was detained after officers proactively intervened to investigate a scooter theft.

None of the suspects arrested were affiliated with UCLA. Details about the suspects have not been disclosed to the public. Authorities are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to report it immediately to UCLAPD at (310) 825-1491.