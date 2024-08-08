WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, August 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a two-story condo fire in Woodland Hills.

The fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. at 22101 W. Burbank Blvd. The two-story condo complex (four units, each 2 stories) with fire inside the walls. Two additional task forces requested due to the size of building and need for more firefighters to locate the fire and determine if there is extension from the pipe alley through the adjoining units.

Over 50 firefighters conducted a coordinate search to locate, isolate and extinguish fire in the walls of a two story (4 unit, each two floors) condo complex. During the 45 min operation, firefighters used thermal imaging cameras and strategically opened walls where needed to extinguish the fire. There are no reported injuries reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.