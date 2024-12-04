GRIFFITH PARK—On December 3, at 3:11 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) West Bureau responded to calls of a brush fire located at 6300 N. Griffith Park Drive in Griffith Park.



According to an alert posted on the LAFD firefighters fought the flames of a fire that had burned a quarter of an acre and was slowly moving upward on a steep terrain.



At 3:36 a.m., Margaret Stewart updated the LAFD alert page reporting that LAFD Air Operations were able to, use the wagon battery on the top of the fire engine to drop water on the fire from above and contain the fire.



The following came directly from the LAFD webpage.



“Due to the very steep terrain, it will be an extended operation getting lines in place to cut around the burn area for the mop up of any remaining hot spots. No injuries [were] reported and no structures [were] threatened or damaged. No further details.”



Californians struggle daily with water rationing. Residents report only being able to water two times weekly leaving the ground dry, and the foliage at risk of catching fire.



On July 8, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a new policy that was approved by the California State Water Resources Control Board. The implementation of the new policy is set to take effect in January 2025.



“Making Conservation a California Way of Life,” is the name of the new policy that will require the state’s urban water suppliers to reduce the amount of water they provide to customers over the next 15 years or face daily fines that could accumulate to as much as $10,000 daily.