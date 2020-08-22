LOS FELIZ — Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters extinguished a fire inside a “commercial building” on August 20.

LAFD first reported the incident at 6:38 p.m.; the fire broke out in a single-story building at 3224 W Riverside Dr. near Silver Lake and Los Feliz.

According to Brian Humphrey from LAFD, a total of 63 firefighters “took just 31 minutes to fully extinguish heavy flames at the core of [the] structure.” The fire was extinguished at around 7:09 p.m.

Humphrey also said no injuries were reported and that the building was “unoccupied” at the time of the fire. The address is listed as the headquarters for the non-profit materials reuse program L.A. Shares.

According to LAFD, “fire cause investigators are on-scene in what remains an active investigation.”

The tip line for the LAFD can be reached at (888) 705-5742.