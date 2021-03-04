SHERMAN OAKS-On Monday, March 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

The fire was first reported around 5:11 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a “One-story strip mall with fire showing from one occupancy” according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

The structure fire was held to the unit of origin, which was fully involved. A total of 70 firefighters extinguished the flames by 5:34 p.m.

“With an interior and rooftop attack, firefighters boldly battled to defend adjacent businesses, which only sustained minor exterior damage, extinguishing the flames in 23 minutes,” Prange stated.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.