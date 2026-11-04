Autumn is becoming more apparent. Deciduous foliage is turning color and falling. Days are noticeably shorter. Weather is cooler. In fact, it is almost cool enough to resume use of fireplaces and woodstoves. Some have already done so, especially in cooler regions. Procurement of firewood and maintenance of fireplaces or woodstoves is now in order.

Of course, not all households have use for firewood. Modern homes generally lack now old fashioned fireplaces or woodstoves. Building codes for many regions prohibit them. Modern gas and electric heating systems are more efficient and simpler to use anyway. Besides, not many have time to cut and split firewood. Some find smoke objectionable.

There are certainly a few other disadvantages to fireplaces and woodstoves. They lack thermostats or any method of regulation. They generate ash, which is messy to remove. Firewood for one season occupies significant garden space. Then, it must be brought in to burn. It may not actually be much less expensive than heating with gas or electricity.

Firewood literally grows on trees.

Regardless, firewood is a renewable resource that literally grows on trees. It is certainly not completely obsolete. Several tree service businesses sell mixed firewood, which is a byproduct of their work. They actually prefer to leave it on their jobs sites for whomever has use for it. Woodcutters sell particular types of wood from private forests or orchards.

Firewood for this season must be seasoned, or aged, so that it is dried enough to burn. Otherwise, it burns inefficiently and generates excessive smoke. Purchased firewood is generally, but not always, seasoned already. Softwoods like pine or redwood are not as efficient as hardwoods, but season faster. Hardwoods like oak or elm may need a year.

Fireplaces and woodstoves may be in need of maintenance prior to their seasonal use. Chimneys or stovepipes require annual cleaning for moderate use. Such cleaning likely happens at either the beginning or the end of the season. For daily use, or for common use of softwoods, it may be necessary twice annually. Trees and shrubbery outside may need pruning for clearance from chimney exhaust.

Highlight: Black Locust

Flowering locust within home gardens are quite different from their wild relatives. Black locust, Robinia pseudoacacia, is one of such wild relatives which can not behave. It was popular decades ago, but is no longer available from nurseries. It was useful for lumber, firewood, erosion control and soil conditioning. Then, it naturalized to become invasive.

Consequently, it sometimes finds its way into home gardens. It grows fast and develops upright and lofty stature. Its furrowed bark is quite distinguished. Its pinnately compound and deciduous leaves have a fine texture. Their shade is moderate. The nicely fragrant spring bloom resembles that of wisteria. Small white flowers hang in pendulous trusses.

Although black locust has many appealing characteristics, it can become a problem. It is aggressively invasive, so often grows where it should not. It is very difficult to eradicate. Roots that remain after the removal of established trees can generate suckers for years. Such suckers are difficult to remove because they are so very thorny. Fortunately, black locust splits easily and makes very good firewood.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com .