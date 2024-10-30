UNITED STATES—Firewood was much more popular only a few decades ago. It was readily available from displaced orchards and nearby forests. Fireplaces and even a few woodstoves were not yet so uncommon. People were more motivated to cut and split firewood. More than now purchased it already cut and split. For heating, gas and electricity were more expensive.

Firewood is not so readily available nowadays. Forests are not so nearby. Orchards that were subject to displacement in the past are now completely gone. Most firewood that is available for purchase is a byproduct of arboriculture. Yet, it may not be much less costly than gas or electricity for warmth. Gas or electricity are more convenient and less messy.

Fireplaces and woodstoves are not so common nowadays either. Modern building codes prohibit them from new construction. Repair is rarely justifiable for any that incur damage from earthquakes. Because most are very rarely if ever in use, their removal is generally more practical. The many more households that are here now utilize much less firewood.

Firewood works as well as it ever did.

However, firewood is not obsolete. It is a renewable resource that very literally grows on trees. Some households consume only very minor volumes from their home landscapes. Some households purchase more significant volumes of it from tree service businesses. In some communities, it is available from woodcutters who harvest it from private forests.

Regardless of its source, firewood for this autumn and winter must be seasoned by now. In other words, after cutting and splitting, it needed time to dry thoroughly. Otherwise, it is difficult to ignite, produces excessive smoke, and burns inefficiently. Palm, cordyline and yucca trunks are not suitable for firewood. They burn fast, but do not produce much heat.

Average home gardens do not produce much firewood. However, removal of a single big tree can instantly provide an abundance. Tree services prefer to leave such wood where it falls. They usually cut it to fit fireplaces but do not split it. Those with an abundance are often happy to share, especially if they use none. It occupies space, and eventually rots.

Highlight: Blue Atlas Cedar

No other coniferous tree develops such distinctively irregular form. Very few exhibit such distinctively steely grayish blue foliar color. Blue Atlas cedar, Cedrus atlantica ‘Glauca’ is no simple shade tree. It is a striking trophy tree that is worthy of prominent display within grand landscapes. It is ideal for traffic circles, without other trees to obscure its boldness.

Blue Atlas cedar is also sufficiently resilient for traffic circles and other difficult situations. Arid warmth, even if enhanced by pavement, roofs or walls, should be no problem. Once established, blue Atlas cedar does not crave much irrigation. It should be able to survive with none. Excessively frequent or copious irrigation is more likely to become a problem.

Blue Atlas cedar can grow a hundred feet tall in the wild within its native range. It should not grow much more than half as tall with good exposure within landscapes. Trunks may slowly grow to almost six feet wide. Canopies can eventually grow wider than thirty feet. ‘Glauca Pendula’ is weeping blue Atlas cedar, which is smaller but even more exquisite. ‘Aurea’ with gold tips, is very rare.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.