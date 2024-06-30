HOLLYWOOD- Who’s ready for the 4th of July? If you are fortunate enough to be off that day, that’s wonderful, since many people are starting their holiday this weekend. So one thing is for sure, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show never fails to entertain. The annual event takes place in New York City every yea. Millions of people actually line up to watch the spectacular display along the Hudson River. While other’s never dare go out and try to beat the crowds, they either head to family barbeque’s, beach or even stay home to watch it on television. Macy’s will be launching more than 75,000 shells from yes, seven barges . The show is expected to last the usual 25-30 minutes and of course, you will see a variety of shapes, colors, sizes, effects and other surprises. Yes, it will also be televised. The Macy’s Fireworks has been around since 1958, and has become one of America’s most loved and cherished holiday traditions with over 3 million viewers every year. Many people decide to celebrate Independence Day by visiting iconic symbols, such as Liberty Island and Ellis Island as part of the exploration of seeing up and close the Ellis Island immigration Museum.

It’s a special day for every American, so they do the American thing as to visit Luna Park at Coney Island in New York. The holiday comes with fun rides, delicious food and lots of entertainment. Visitors enjoy roller coaster rides, carnival games, fireworks display. It’s an exciting atmosphere that every American feels pride and joy. Just got ready for the traffic, be prepared with water and extra food in the car. If you are in the LA area, every year the Marina del Rey, fireworks explode over the marina, with many spectators gather to watch either at Burton Chase Park or Fisherman’s Village as well as from Marina “Mother’s” Beach, waterfront hotels and restaurants, and on boats. Fireworks usually begin at 9pm and usually last for about 20 minutes. With today’s economy, many people are living on a fixed income, so they are hunting for a inexpensive way to celebrate Uncle Sam, so shake it over to Grand Park, and watch Downtown L.A. light up for free-this year the park has swapped out fireworks for 800 drones. This year at the Grand Park, the 4th of July will host a unique block party, featuring delicious food trucks and two stages of live music.

The Hollywood Bowl will host a fireworks filled bash, and this year boasts Harry Connick, Jr. who will have the honor of tackling the show. You can bring a bottle of wine and sit through the show (tickets start at $15 way in the back) and then stick around for the post-concert pyro, held after all three dates. Well, leave it to Dodger Stadium. They will do something special on the 4th, and you can buy your tickets to see the team take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and then stick around for the fireworks show. If you are a total beach bum, like myself, you can head out to Huntington Beach Pier. The festivities kick off with a 5k run and an expo full of fitness for those health-conscious people. You can walk the parade route to the beach and then put on your Uncle Sam hat for the four-day Pier Plaza Festival, where you will encounter entertainment, all American eats, and family activities. Fireworks display start at 9pm.

If you venture out to Long Beach, you will find pyro over Queensway Bay around 9pm for a free show easily viewable from most of Long Beach waterfront’s attractions. Alright, you want to watch it from the water, Harbor Breeze cruises has seven different boats departing from Rainbow Harbor. Also the Queen Mary has music and food, with comes with a price of an estimated $55.00. The Grand Salon has, bbq food offerings, country band and line dancing and lessons. The main hall has a photo op, atmospheric entertainment with meets and greets. The observation bar has a jazz band.

If you opt to stay home on the 4th, remember you can always watch Independence Day, all American classics like Hamilton, 1776, and Forrest Gump. If you are streaming like most people these days, you can start the 4thof July with a bang. “Captain America” is the perfect 4th of July movie for you. “Lincoln” is also a great movie to watch which follows Abraham Lincoln’s (Daniel Day-Lewis) presidency while the nation is in the midst of the Civil War. Lincoln boasts a stacked cast, which includes Sally Fields, Tommy Lee Jones. “League of Their Own” is an all American movie, about baseball. Stars Geena Davis and Tom Hanks.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a Happy 4th of July! Be safe and take care during this holiday weekend!