PACIFIC PALISADES—On Thursday, July 4, enjoy an evening of fireworks and music at Palisades Charter High School located at 5777 Bowdoin Street.

Advance purchase tickets are required for entry to the music and fireworks show. All sales will be made via the online ticketing platform at the links included on the website. There will not be any ticket sales at the gates, which will open at 6 p.m. There will be food trucks on the upper deck and music by DJ Lee Dyson of Hey Mister DJ.

Online advance purchase tickets are required for all attendees, including children. Ticket QR codes (on phones or printouts) will be scanned at the entrance for each attendee, including children under six with free tickets.

The Pacific Palisades Fireworks Spectacular is at 9 p.m. Entry gates will close at 8:45 p.m. (for fire safety reasons.) Any ticket holders arriving after the gates close will not be admitted and no refunds will be given.

The annual fireworks pageant at Pali High begins at 9 p.m. will be presented by world famous Pyro Spectaculars. Attendees must be scanned into the stadium before the gates close at 8:45 p.m.

The following items will not be permitted, so should be left at home. Anyone arriving with such items will be required to take them home or leave them outside, at their own risk. No chairs with stick legs. No large bags or coolers. No food. No beverages. No silly string. No poppers. No dangerous items. No bicycles or skateboards. No pets.

Late entry will not be permitted, even for ticket holders, so attendees are asked to arrive early. No refunds will be given for those unable to use their tickets due to delayed arrival precluding entry, such as for trying to attend with pets and/or other prohibited items, including chairs with stick legs (as noted above and in our FAQs).

All these events are organized, paid for and put on by PAPA, a non-profit, thanks to the generosity of our donors, sponsors and volunteers.