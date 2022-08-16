UNITED STATES—On Monday, August 15, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19.



“After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive. The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms. She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following the CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days. Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified. She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests,” said the First Lady’s Communication Director, Elizabeth Alexander in a statement.



Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted on Tuesday that President Joe Biden took a rapid test in the morning and tested negative. Both the POTUS and First Lady were on vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina since August 10, while Congress was on recess.

Dr. Biden’s positive test results are less than a month after President Biden tested positive for COVID-10. The First Lady often accompanies the POTUS when he makes public appearances.



On July 21, Press Secretary Jean-Pierre announced during routine testing ritual President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. On July 27, Biden announced he tested negative and was going back to The Oval Office. Dr. Kevin O’Connor gave daily updates on the President’s progress through August 7. President Biden signed the Inflation Reproduction Act on August 16.

First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden often travels with the President. Multiple media outlets attributed the First Lady with keeping the President on task. Photographs have been taken of her placing her hand on her husband’s shoulder as he speaks.

