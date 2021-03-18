UNITED STATES—The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports the number of encounters agents have reported from February 2020 to February 2021 fiscal year have risen.

According to the CBP, the number of land border encounters in February 2021 was 100,441 compared to February 2020 which had a total of 36,687 immigrant encounters in the fiscal year 2020 almost tripling the number of immigrant encounters by the fiscal year 2021.

According to Customs and Border Protection, during FY20, Border Patrol agents rescued over 5,000 individuals along the Southwest border. In five months, agents have already rescued 3,999 people across the region.

Statistics of the U.S. Border Protection (USBP) Apprehension of the Southwest Border Sector indicates an increase of immigrant apprehensions at the southwest border.

In San Diego, California, apprehensions remained under 9,000 from October-December 2020. In January 2021, there were 9,880 apprehensions and in February 2021 there were 9,724. In the Yuma Sector of California, October and November 2020 had under 1,000 apprehensions, whereas February 2021 revealed 5,098 apprehensions.

Those arrested during the 2021 fiscal year, included dangerous criminal immigrants, some whom have already been previously deported. The CBP have taken U.S. citizens with warrants against them into custody and turned them over to authorities.

Chadtaun Brown was apprehended by the Big Bend Sector in Sierra Blanca, Texas which is 517 miles from the border. At a checkpoint on Interstate 10, Brown had a warrant for kidnapping and human trafficking in Los Angeles. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

“The arrest of this wanted fugitive is a great display of agents being diligent in their duties,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak. “I am proud of the important work our agents do at our immigration checkpoints to keep our country safe,” Hudak added.

In a March 17 press release, CBP agents reported they apprehended Aurelio Sandoval-Valdivia on March 15 at 11:30 p.m. Sandoval-Valdivia had a felony conviction for rape misdemeanor convictions for willful cruelty to a child, and driving while intoxicated. He was previously deported from the U.S and was traveling within a crowd of 18 individuals who approached the Yuma Sector.

CBP Press Officer, Roger Maier reported a large arrest in El Paso that included 22 individuals throughout El Paso, West Texas, and the southern New Mexico regions.

In a March 12 press release, Maier reported that CBP officers arrested 15 wanted individuals for sexual assault of a child, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault-family/house member, and larceny.

On March 11, at the Presidio, Texas, Port of Entry, another individual was arrested for injury to child or disabled person and assault. The remaining arrests involved driving while intoxicated, violation of a court order, and possession of a controlled substance.