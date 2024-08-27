MALIBU—On Monday, August 26, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that a total of 5 candidates have qualified to run for 3 open seats on the Malibu City Council. Those candidates include Paul Grisanti, Steve Uhring, Haylynn Conrad, Bruce Lee Silverstein and C. Channing Frykman. Kevin Shenkman, who qualified withdrew on August 9.

The nomination period for candidates running for Malibu City Council in the November 5 General Municipal Election closed on August 9, as all of the incumbents filed by the deadline. Eleven potential candidates pulled nomination papers. Six filed their paperwork by the deadline. The five remaining candidates who qualified by submitting the list of confirmed signatures by the deadline are listed on the Elections webpage:

https://malibucity.org/DocumentCenter/View/34335/Potential-Candidates?bidId=

Three Malibu City Council seats are up for election, each for a four-year term. Before any candidate raises or spends any money in connection with their campaign, they must first fill out and sign the Declaration of Intent to Solicit and Receive Contributions Form and the Fair Political Practices Commission Form 501 and file them with the City Clerk.

Both forms are available on the Elections webpage www.malibucity.org/elections along with other information on dates, voter registration, vote-by-mail ballots, and candidates. The webpage will be regularly updated with new information.