CHICAGO—On Thursday, July 30, five Chicago Police Department officers were shot during an arrest of a suspect involved in a vehicular hijack by the suspect, leaving three officers injured and taken to hospitals.

The incident occurred approximately at 9:40 A.M. in the 5500 block of W. Grand Ave. at the 25th (Grand Central) District police station. The offender fired multiple shots at the responding officers during the standard arrest procedure.

The police report states, “One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the chin and his protective vest was also struck by gunfire. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment. A second officer sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment. A third officer was struck by gunfire in his protective vest and also taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment,” it said. “One additional officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with chest pains. Another officer was transported by a CPD member to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for chest pains.”

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke about the incident on a live press conference and said, “I want to strongly emphasize the inherent danger that these and all Chicago police officers experience every day protecting the residents of Chicago.”

None of the identities have been released of the police officers all being stated as “Officer 1” through “Officer 5” or suspect, but Dr. Kingsley, a trauma surgeon at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, updated the press stating they treated one of the officers who had sustained a shot to the neck and had to be stabilized with a breathing tube.