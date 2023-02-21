UNITED STATES—The NCAA Division I basketball tournament is one of the most important basketball events in the United States. Second, only to the NBA finals, many fans of March Madness often claim that they enjoy the college ball competition more, simply due to the youthful passion of the participants. Apart from the love, though, the tournament is just fun. It is a massive draw for fans and bettors alike. So, if you are either of those, we would like to review five players worth paying attention to in 2023.

Drew Timme

Playing for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Drew Timme joined the college ball team in his freshmen year, during which time he primarily remained a reserve. He showed what he is made of during the few times he started, earning him a spot on the West Coast Conference All-Freshmen Team.

The player truly came into his own during his sophomore year, when he scored the season record for most points. In 2021, the young player’s career took off. He scored 37 points, a career-high, and led his team to victory against Texas, ranked fifth at the time. For this reason, he was named WCC Player of the Year.

Currently, his track record, as well as the strength of the team, puts him as one of the top players to keep an eye out for during March Madness.

Zach Edey

If you look at any of the countless sportsbooks that cover March Madness, you will find that Purdue is the team to beat. And if you want to hear some March Madness betting tips, we would say you should focus on Purdue’s star player, Zachary Edey.

Zach is one of the tallest players in the NCAA Division I. A trait that certainly came in handy during the 2021’s and 2022’s Big Ten tournaments. Just last year, he scored his 1000th point, being one of 55 players in college ball history. He reached a career-high of 100 blocks, one of only 11 players in Purdue history to achieve such a feat.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Tshiebwe’s career in college ball began with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Between 2019 and 2021, the young star showed off his skills as a shooter, averaging 11 points and nine rebounds during a match while shooting 55% from the field. And all in his freshman year. So, when he transferred to Kentucky in 2021, the Mountaineers certainly took a blow.

Many were worried about the change in atmosphere and team. However, Tshiebwe proved that there was no cause for concern. He racked up 17 points and 20 rebounds in his debut game for Kentucky. And though his team did not win the match, the fans saw that Oscar was still a force to be reckoned with.

Kendric Davis

Regarded as the current star player of the Memphis Tigers, Kendric Davis has made quite a name for himself. Last season, he earned the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year Award. Along with fellow player DeAndre Williams (another absolute star on the field), Davis recently helped Memphis win their match against the Temple Owls, scoring a magnificent 21 points.

An incredibly talented point guard, Kendric’s contribution to his team makes him one of the players to look out for during the upcoming March Madness tournament. The young man’s love and passion for the sport can be felt. During interviews, he has expressed interest in playing the professionals and has even said he wants to become a sports commentator when his career as a player is over.

Caleb Love

Last but certainly not least, we are taking a look at North Carolina’s Caleb Love. Caleb has been playing basketball competitively since high school. And while high school ball is not as competitive as college ball, there is still a certain degree of competition involved. The young man has certainly garnered experience in high school, which he has transferred to his college years.

In his freshman year, he was quickly named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, recognizing his abilities. During the 2022 NCAA tournament, Caleb helped lead North Carolina to victory against the much-better-ranked UCLA, cementing him as a player to watch out for in the upcoming March Madness.

