SANTA MONICA—On Friday, March 14, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that Westside Repair Café will be making fixes to items such as toasters on Saturday, March 22.

Bring your items that are in need of repair to the Westside Repair Café at the Marine Park Auditorium from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. located at 1406 Marine St.

There will be repairers for bikes, clothing, small appliances, electronics and much more.

The Repair Café will stop taking new repair requests for small appliances, electronics and clothing around 3 p.m. to ensure earlier requests can be filled.

Be prepared to wait for volunteer availability on repairs. For more information on the repair/other services being provided see below:

-Bikes, tricycles, scooters, and skateboards

-Clothing

-Electronics (phones, computers, etc.)

-Small appliances (toasters, lamps, fans, etc.)

-Gluing – to repair wood and ceramics

-Hair trimming

-Jewelry

-Knife sharpening

-Energy healing

-Gardening advice – Advice for sad plants. Participants can bring leaf samples or pests in sealed bags to help with diagnosis.

-Art Recovery LA – Bring questions about how to maintain your artwork, artifacts and precious objects to prevent UV exposure, water, smoke and other damage and get them answered by a professional art conservator. More disaster recovery resources available at culturalheritage.org.

Find more information at: santamonica.gov. This event is open to anyone – not just Santa Monica residents.